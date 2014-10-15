LIMA Oct 15 Peru's economy grew 1.24 percent in August versus a year earlier, slightly above expectations, the government said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to expand 1.15 percent in August.

In any case, growth was much slower than the 5.72 percent jump in August 2013, as the key mining sector has continued to weaken. The economy expanded 1.16 percent in July 2014. (Reporting by Mitra Taj)