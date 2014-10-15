BRIEF-Gates Global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
* Gates global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
LIMA Oct 15 Peru's economy grew 1.24 percent in August versus a year earlier, slightly above expectations, the government said on Wednesday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to expand 1.15 percent in August.
In any case, growth was much slower than the 5.72 percent jump in August 2013, as the key mining sector has continued to weaken. The economy expanded 1.16 percent in July 2014. (Reporting by Mitra Taj)
* Gates global announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
WASHINGTON, March 16 President Donald Trump's first budget outline, calling for a security-heavy realignment of federal spending, drew resistance on Thursday from his fellow Republicans in the U.S. Congress as many balked at proposed deep cuts to diplomatic and foreign aid programs.
NEW YORK, March 16 JPMorgan Chase & Co named the head of its Latin America Private Bank as the new chief executive of its New York-based retail brokerage, JPMorgan Securities, the bank said on Thursday.