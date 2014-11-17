(Adds government forecast and growth rate versus preceding
month)
LIMA Nov 17 Peru's economy grew 2.7
percent in September from the same month last year, state
statistics agency INEI said on Monday, beating market
expectations.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to
expand 2.1 percent in September.
It was largely in line with central bank and government
forecasts on Friday for a pace between 2.5 and 3 percent.
The official growth figure was faster than August's 1.24
percent but far below the 4.91 percent rate Peru logged in
September 2013.
Soon after announcing the year-on-year growth rate, the
government said the economy expanded by 0.4 percent in September
versus August.
In 2013 Peru's economy grew 5.8 percent for the full year.
The South American country is a top global exporter of
copper, silver and gold. Its economy has slowed sharply this
year as its mineral exports have slumped and private investment
has fallen.
(Reporting by Patricia Velez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Meredith Mazzilli)