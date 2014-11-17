(Adds quote from official, context from government report)
By Patricia Velez
LIMA Nov 17 Peru's economy grew a
faster-than-expected 2.7 percent in September from the same
month last year, led by construction while the key mining sector
contracted, state statistics agency INEI said on Monday.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the economy to
expand 2.1 percent in September.
It was largely in line with central bank and government
forecasts on Friday for a pace between 2.5 and 3 percent. It was
also the most growth registered on a monthly basis since March,
when gross domestic product grew 5.47 percent.
"The sectors that influenced (September's result) were
basically those aimed at the domestic market. Construction grew
6.93 percent and local retail was up 4.53 percent," INEI chief
Alejandro Vílchez told reporters.
The official growth figure was faster than August's 1.24
percent but far below the 4.91 percent rate Peru logged in
September 2013.
Manufacturing slipped 1.77 percent in September, year on
year, while the mining sector fell 3.09 percent due to a
slowdown in copper and gold production.
Soon after announcing the year-on-year growth rate, the
government of the world's No. 3 copper producer said the economy
expanded by 0.4 percent in September versus August.
In 2013, Peru's economy grew 5.8 percent for the full year.
The South American country is also a top global exporter of
silver and gold. It's economy surged at rates topping 6 percent
for most of the past decade during a mining boom. But weaker
prices and softer global demand for its mineral exports have
curbed growth this year.
