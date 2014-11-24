LIMA Nov 24 Peruvian Finance Minister Alonso Segura on Monday forecast that the country would post a 2014 budget deficit of around 0.3 percent to 0.4 percent of gross domestic product, revising the previous official forecast for a zero deficit.

The revision comes as the government of Peruvian President Ollanta Humala has increased public spending this year to counter the country's worst economic slowdown in five years.

Last week, Segura revised the forecast for next year's budget deficit upward to around 2 percent from 0.4 percent after the government announced new tax cuts to revive growth.

A negative gap this year would be Peru's first since 2010, when the government registered a budget deficit equal to 0.2 percent of GDP.

In 2013, Peru posted a budget surplus of 0.9 percent of GDP.

