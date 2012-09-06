LIMA, Sept 6 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 16th straight month as expected on Thursday, betting inflation will cool to within its target range by the end of the year.

All 16 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the rate would again be kept unchanged as the central bank expects external price shocks to retreat, allowing inflation to slow to within its 1-3 percent target in the near term, even as the economy heads toward a 6 percent expansion this year.