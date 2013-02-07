EURO DEBT SUPPLY-Five euro zone countries scheduled to sell bonds next week

LONDON, March 10 Five euro zone countries are scheduled to hold bond auctions in what promises to be a busy week of supply ahead. * On Monday, Italy will issue up to 9 billion euros of three-year, seven-year, 15-year and 30-year bonds. * On Tuesday, the Netherlands is scheduled to sell 2-3 billion euros of bond maturing on January 2022. * On Wednesday, Germany will sell 1 billion euros of 30-year bonds.