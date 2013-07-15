UPDATE 1-Henkel offers $1.05 bln to buy Darex Packaging from GCP
* GCP to begin consultation with labour bosses (Adds details)
LIMA, July 15 Peru's economy slowed to grow 5 percent in May from the same month a year ago, official data showed on Monday, as surging domestic demand mellowed and mineral exports continued to slump.
TOKYO, March 2 Japan's Nikkei share average hit a 14-month peak on Thursday as the yen weakened against the dollar on heightened expectations for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates this month and after Wall Street soared to record highs.
FRANKFURT, March 2 German consumer products group Henkel said it had submitted a binding offer to buy the global Darex Packaging Technologies business from GCP Applied Technologies for $1.05 billion on a cash and debt free basis.