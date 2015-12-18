FOREX-Dollar wobbles vs yen as risk aversion permeates, RBA awaited
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
LIMA Dec 18 Peru's central bank revised down its view of 2015 economic growth to 2.9 percent from its September forecast for a 3.1 percent expansion, the bank said in a quarterly report on Friday.
The bank also trimmed its forecast for growth in 2016, to 4.0 percent from 4.2 percent, and widened its views of the trade deficit for this year and next. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar wobbled against the yen on Tuesday, buckling against its safe-haven Japanese peer as a risk-averse mood spread through the broader markets.
--------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, APRIL 4 CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance and Central Bank Deputies Meeting (AFCDM+3) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers Meeting (AFMM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Central Bank Governors Meeting (ACGM) (to April 7). CEBU, Philippines - Asean Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM)