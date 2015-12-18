LIMA Dec 18 Peru's central bank revised down its view of 2015 economic growth to 2.9 percent from its September forecast for a 3.1 percent expansion, the bank said in a quarterly report on Friday.

The bank also trimmed its forecast for growth in 2016, to 4.0 percent from 4.2 percent, and widened its views of the trade deficit for this year and next. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)