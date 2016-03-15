LIMA, March 15 Peru's economy grew by 3.41 percent in January from the same month a year ago as surging copper output offset a slump in manufacturing and construction, government data showed Tuesday.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 4 percent year-on-year expansion in January after the 6.39 percent surprise surge in December.

Growth in the past 12 months through January was 3.4 percent, state statistics agency Inei said. (Reporting By Teresa Cespedes)