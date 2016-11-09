LIMA Nov 8 The general manager of Peru's
central bank said the economy needs expansive monetary and
fiscal policies through 2017 to bolster growth that he expects
to slow to about 3 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter.
Renzo Rossini, who is not part of the bank's decision-making
board but has been its manager since 2003, said that both the
central bank and the finance ministry must work to ensure
economic growth improves.
"It's necessary to maintain expansive policies," Rossini
said in a presentation at a banking forum.
Peru's central bank has kept the benchmark interest rate
steady at 4.25 percent for the past eight months as inflation
has hovered near the upper limit of its target range and copper
output has sustained economic growth amid weak domestic demand.
All analysts polled by Reuters expect the bank to leave the
key rate unchanged again this week.
The president of the central bank told Reuters last month
that the bank may lower the interest rate next year if
government reforms fail to revive domestic demand and inflation
is low.
Rossini said inflation that rose to 3.41 percent last month
is expected to cool to about 3 percent by year end - slightly
higher than the bank's previous estimates for 2.8 or 2.9
percent.
Slumping private investments amid the low commodity prices
of recent years have dragged on economic growth in Peru, the
world's third-biggest copper producer.
Rossini said red tape must be slashed to help spur
investments and that concerns about China, Peru's top trade
partner, have eased as growth has stabilized there.
"It's a good time now that mineral prices have stopped
falling. It's the end of this negative period that was marked by
questions about China," Rossini said.
(Reporting By Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)