(Corrects first paragraph to say only construction, not construction and manufacturing, dropped)

LIMA Nov 15 Peru's economy grew by a higher-than-expected 4.13 percent in September from the same month a year ago, slowing from August as a drop in construction weighed on the mining-powered recovery.

A Reuters poll had forecast a 3.8 percent expansion for September.

The economy expanded 4.2 percent in the first nine months of the year from the same period in 2015 as copper production from new mining projects surged, state statistics agency Inei said. The annualized growth rate ticked up to 4.34 percent in September. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)