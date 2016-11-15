(Corrects first paragraph to say only construction, not
construction and manufacturing, dropped)
LIMA Nov 15 Peru's economy grew by a
higher-than-expected 4.13 percent in September from the same
month a year ago, slowing from August as a drop in construction
weighed on the mining-powered recovery.
A Reuters poll had forecast a 3.8 percent expansion for
September.
The economy expanded 4.2 percent in the first nine months of
the year from the same period in 2015 as copper production from
new mining projects surged, state statistics agency Inei said.
The annualized growth rate ticked up to 4.34 percent in
September.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Caroline Stauffer;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)