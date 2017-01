LIMA Nov 24 Peru's economy grew 4.4 percent in the third quarter from the same period a year ago on surging copper production from new mines, finance minister Alfredo Thorne said Thursday in a presentation to Congress.

But Throne said domestic demand is still underperforming and needs infrastructure projects to offset slumping mining investments.

