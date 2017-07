LIMA, July 18 (Reuters) - Peruvian Prime Minister and Finance Minister Fernando Zavala said on Tuesday that the economy will likely grow 2.8 percent this year before expanding by between 3.8 percent and 4 percent in following years.

Zavala added in a press conference that the centrist government of President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski expects the South American nation's economy to eventually reach a 5 percent annual rate of growth. (Reporting By Mitra Taj)