BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes reports public offering of 18 mln shares
* Tandem Diabetes care announces pricing of underwritten public offering of common stock
LIMA, July 9 Peru's central bank said on Thursday that it was watching inflation and would change its monetary policy stance if needed amid expectations of a higher annual rate - marking a shift toward a less expansive posture.
"The board is attentive to the projection of inflation and its determinants to consider, if necessary, changes in the monetary policy stance," the bank said in a statement after it held the benchmark interest rate for the sixth month in a row. (Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Tandem Diabetes care announces pricing of underwritten public offering of common stock
* Futures up: Dow 16 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)