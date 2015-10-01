(Adds annual inflation rate, context)
LIMA Oct 1 Peru's annual inflation rate slowed
to 3.90 percent in September, when consumer prices
rose just 0.03 percent, state statistics agency Inei said on
Thursday.
Exchange rate pressures on prices let up in September after
the central bank tightened controls on currency derivatives and
raised the benchmark interest rate. The policies helped stop the
sol's rapid depreciation against the dollar.
Inei said the cost of fuels and some foods also fell in
September. Prices rose by 3.43 percent in the first nine months
of the year.
The 0.03 percent reading for metropolitan Lima, which the
central bank uses to guide monetary policy, was the smallest
monthly rise in consumer prices since November. It came in well
below the 0.23 percent increase forecast in a Reuters poll.
The central bank's target range for the annual inflation
rate is between 1 percent and 3 percent.
The head of the central bank has said he expects inflation
to cool to between 3.4 percent and 3.6 percent by the end of the
year.
September August September 2014
Monthly rate +0.03 +0.38 +0.16
12-month rate +3.90 +4.04 +2.74
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes Editing by W Simon and Lisa Von
Ahn)