LIMA Aug 23 The president of Peru's central bank said Tuesday that the annual inflation rate in August will likely be similar to the 2.96 percent pace posted in July.

Julio Velarde told reporters on the sidelines of an economic forum that inflation will likely cool to about 2.8 percent by the end of the year before continuing to cool toward the central bank's goal of 2 percent in 2017. (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)