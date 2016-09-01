LIMA, Sept 1 Peru's consumer price index
rose by a slightly more-than-expected 0.36 percent
in August though the annual inflation rate eased further into
the central bank's target range, official data showed on
Thursday.
Consumer prices in Lima, used to guide monetary policy,
increased 2.94 percent in the 12 months through August, state
statistics agency Inei said. The central bank aims to keep the
annual inflation rate between 1 and 3 percent.
In July, the index slid back into the target range for the
first time in more than a year with a rate of 2.96.
Consumer prices rose 1.96 percent for the first eight months
of 2016, Inei said.
In August, higher food prices were offset by lower costs for
transportation and communications.
A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.3 percent rise in consumer
prices in August.
The local sol currency's depreciation last year helped fan
inflation to 4.4 percent in January, but prices have cooled as
the sol gained against the dollar.
August July August 2015
Monthly rate: 0.36 0.08 0.38
12-month rate: 2.94 2.96 4.04
(Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Andrew Hay)