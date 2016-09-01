LIMA, Sept 1 Peru's consumer price index rose by a slightly more-than-expected 0.36 percent in August though the annual inflation rate eased further into the central bank's target range, official data showed on Thursday. Consumer prices in Lima, used to guide monetary policy, increased 2.94 percent in the 12 months through August, state statistics agency Inei said. The central bank aims to keep the annual inflation rate between 1 and 3 percent. In July, the index slid back into the target range for the first time in more than a year with a rate of 2.96. Consumer prices rose 1.96 percent for the first eight months of 2016, Inei said. In August, higher food prices were offset by lower costs for transportation and communications. A Reuters poll had forecast a 0.3 percent rise in consumer prices in August. The local sol currency's depreciation last year helped fan inflation to 4.4 percent in January, but prices have cooled as the sol gained against the dollar. August July August 2015 Monthly rate: 0.36 0.08 0.38 12-month rate: 2.94 2.96 4.04 (Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Andrew Hay)