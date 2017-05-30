LIMA May 30 Consumer prices in Peru fell in May for the second straight month, subsiding after the inflation rate hit its highest monthly level in about two decades in March, central bank chief Julio Velarde said.

Inflation in April was -0.26 percent due mainly to lower food prices, which had spiked in previous months due to severe flooding in the Andean nation.

"In May we have an inflation rate of around -0.4 percent... in March it was the highest rate in 20 years and we hope to end the year (with annual inflation) at 2.3 percent," Velarde said after an event in Toronto late on Monday, according to Peru's state news agency Andina.

In March, the consumer price index rose 0.32 percent.

Statistics agency INEI will publish official May inflation data on Thursday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by W Simon)