* Inflation in 12 months through June eases to 4.0 percent

* Interest rates kept steady for last 13 months

LIMA, July 1 Peru's consumer price index edged down 0.04 percent in June from the previous month a s food costs dropped, the government's statistics agency said on Sun day, the first time it has fallen since January.

A Reuters poll of economic analysts had forecast inflation of 0.10 percent for last month. In May, Peru's benchmark IPC consumer price index rose 0.04 percent. In January, the IPC dipped 0.1 percent.

Price increases in metropolitan Lima, which the central bank uses to guide monetary policy, were at 1.53 percent for the first six months of this year, the INEI statistics agency said.

Heavily weighted food prices fell 0.26 percent in June as supplies normalized following heavy flooding in the Andean country in recent months. Transport costs dipped 0.07 percent as air and land travel ticket prices fell.

Consumer prices for the 12 months through June were up 4.0 percent, down from the 4.14 percent recorded in the 12 months through May.

Peru's central bank expects 12-month inflation to fall back into its target range of between 1 percent and 3 percent by the end of the year, and Sunday's data should bolster expectations for interest rates to remain on hold.

The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at 4.25 percent for the past 13 months and is expected to keep rates steady for the rest of this year.

Peru's government expects 2012 economic growth to be 6 percent, below 2011's 6.92 percent but potentially still one of the fastest rates in Latin America.

The next monetary policy meeting is on July 12. (Reporting by Omar Mariluz; Writing by Helen Popper; Editing by Dale Hudson)