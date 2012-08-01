(Adds details)
LIMA Aug 1 Peru posted inflation of 0.09
percent in July, official data showed on Wednesday, a result
that will likely reinforce expectations the central bank will
keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent.
Inflation in metropolitan Lima, which the central bank uses
to guide monetary policy, was mild largely because of a decline
in fuel costs, which are set by the government.
The category of prices that include gasoline fell 0.19
percent and the one that includes bus fares declined 0.25
percent.
The result left inflation for the first seven months of this
year at 1.62 percent and 3.28 percent for the 12 months through
July. But prices for food and beverages rose 0.29 percent.
Inflation in Peru is particularly sensitive to food prices,
both local and international, because food makes up about half
of the country's consumer price index. A severe drought in the
heartland of the United States has pressured grain prices on
international markets in recent weeks.
"The thing that worries me is the impact food prices will
have (on inflation) if this trend continues," Peru's Central
Bank President Julio Velarde said last month.
The central bank has an annual inflation target range of 1
to 3 percent. Inflation is expected to fall within the target
range by year's end as the pace of price increases cools.
The central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate on
hold at 4.25 percent for 14 months and is expected to continue
to do so in the near term. Peru's economy is expected to be
South America's fastest growing this year, expanding around 6
percent.
(Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by James Dalgleish)