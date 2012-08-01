(Adds details)

LIMA Aug 1 Peru posted inflation of 0.09 percent in July, official data showed on Wednesday, a result that will likely reinforce expectations the central bank will keep its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent.

Inflation in metropolitan Lima, which the central bank uses to guide monetary policy, was mild largely because of a decline in fuel costs, which are set by the government.

The category of prices that include gasoline fell 0.19 percent and the one that includes bus fares declined 0.25 percent.

The result left inflation for the first seven months of this year at 1.62 percent and 3.28 percent for the 12 months through July. But prices for food and beverages rose 0.29 percent.

Inflation in Peru is particularly sensitive to food prices, both local and international, because food makes up about half of the country's consumer price index. A severe drought in the heartland of the United States has pressured grain prices on international markets in recent weeks.

"The thing that worries me is the impact food prices will have (on inflation) if this trend continues," Peru's Central Bank President Julio Velarde said last month.

The central bank has an annual inflation target range of 1 to 3 percent. Inflation is expected to fall within the target range by year's end as the pace of price increases cools.

The central bank has kept its benchmark interest rate on hold at 4.25 percent for 14 months and is expected to continue to do so in the near term. Peru's economy is expected to be South America's fastest growing this year, expanding around 6 percent. (Reporting by Terry Wade; Editing by James Dalgleish)