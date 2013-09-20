BRIEF-Patrick Industries prices public offering of common stock
* Patrick Industries, Inc. Announces pricing of public offering of common stock
LIMA, Sept 20 Inflation in Peru will likely cool to 2.9 percent by the end of 2013, just under the upper limit of the central bank's 1 to 3 percent target range, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Friday.
Annual inflation in the 12 months through August was 3.28 percent.
Velarde also said the bank has not ruled out lowering its benchmark interest rate, which it has held unchanged at 4.25 percent for more than two years, or loosening reserve requirements on banks.
SAN FRANCISCO, March 8 Uber Technologies Inc has prohibited the use of its so-called "Greyball" technology to target regulators, ending a program that had been critical in helping Uber evade authorities in cities where the service has been banned.
* Gibson Energy-to issue & sell C$350 million aggregate principal amount of 5.25%, senior unsecured notes due July 15,2024 on exempt private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: