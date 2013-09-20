LIMA, Sept 20 Inflation in Peru will likely cool to 2.9 percent by the end of 2013, just under the upper limit of the central bank's 1 to 3 percent target range, Central Bank President Julio Velarde said on Friday.

Annual inflation in the 12 months through August was 3.28 percent.

Velarde also said the bank has not ruled out lowering its benchmark interest rate, which it has held unchanged at 4.25 percent for more than two years, or loosening reserve requirements on banks.