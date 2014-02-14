LIMA Feb 14 Consumer prices in Peru
in February will likely rise at a rate similar to January's 0.32
percent increase because of high food prices driven by climate
conditions, the central bank said on Friday.
"Prices have been fluctuating a lot but a rate similar to
January's is expected" in February, chief central bank economist
Adrian Armas told reporters on a conference call.
Sharper-than-expected price hikes in January pushed the
Andean country's annual inflation rate to 3.07 percent, just
above the central bank's 1-3 percent target range.
The central bank expects inflation to cool toward its goal
of 2 percent this year.
Armas also said the central bank is in a "comfortable
position" for coping with any bouts of financial turbulence in
global markets as the U.S. Federal Reserve winds down its
stimulus program.
The central bank controls international reserves of around
$65 billion, and has intervened in the local spot market to sell
nearly $1.5 billion this year as the sol currency has slipped
0.6 percent.
On Thursday the central bank kept the benchmark interest
rate steady at 4 percent for the third month in a row, while
reiterating the economy is expanding below its potential rate.
Last year the economy grew 5 percent, the weakest expansion
in four years as mineral exports tumbled on softer demand and
lower prices.
The monetary authority has said it prefers to loosen reserve
requirements on commercial banks as it has several times in
recent months rather than lower the key rate.