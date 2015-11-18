LIMA Nov 18 Peru's central bank expects the annual inflation rate to quicken from last month's 3.66 percent to end the year at about 3.9 percent, the bank's general manager Renzo Rossini said Wednesday.

But inflation should ease back into the central bank's 1-3 percent target range next year, coming in at 2.9 percent by year-end, Rossini said in a presentation at a Thomson Reuters forum. (Reporting By Mitra Taj and Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)