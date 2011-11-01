LIMA Nov 1 Consumer prices in Peru rose a higher-than-expected 0.31 percent in October, fueled by a jump in food prices, government statistics showed on Tuesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters had expected a 0.22 percent rise in consumer prices in metropolitan Lima PECPI=ECI, the country's reference for inflation.

"Food and beverages, which rose the most at 0.60 percent, were influenced mainly by higher prices of fruits, vegetables and tubers," the INEI statistics agency said in a report.

Consumer prices in September had risen a slightly higher 0.33 percent, influenced mainly by fuel costs.

Peru's inflation in the first 10 months of 2011 was 4.01 percent, well outside the central bank's annual target range of 1 to 3 percent, according to INEI. Inflation in the 12 months through October totaled 4.2 percent.

Peru's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate five times earlier this year to curb inflationary expectations, but held the rate steady for the past five months at 4.25 percent after food prices showed more stability and global growth slowed.

Peru's markets are closed on Tuesday for a national holiday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino and Caroline Stauffer, editing by W Simon )