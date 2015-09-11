(Adds quotes from central bank, analyst)
LIMA, Sept 10 Peru's central bank unexpectedly
hiked its benchmark interest rate for the first
time in four years on Thursday to tame currency-driven
inflation, and said there was scope for further increases.
The 25-basis-point hike, to 3.50 percent, was forecast by
only three out of 14 analysts polled by Reuters this week.
The central bank said it could raise the rate again to bring
inflation back into its 1-3 percent target range but stressed
the increase did not mark the start of a tightening cycle.
One analyst said he anticipated a second hike before the end
of the year.
Policy remained expansive, the central bank said, with the
new level equivalent to a real interest rate of 0.5 percent.
"The board is closely watching inflation forecast and its
determinants to consider, if necessary, additional adjustments
to the benchmark interest rate," the central bank said in a
statement.
However, it added that inflation has been driven by the sol
currency's depreciation and food supply shocks,
and said those "factors that shouldn't generally translate to
prices in the rest of the economy."
Peru's rate increase comes amid continued uncertainty over
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates at
its policy meeting next week.
Expectations for tighter monetary policy in the United
States have fueled the sol's nearly 8 percent slide against the
dollar this year, helping to push inflation to 4 percent in
August - the first time it has been a full percentage point
above the central bank's 3 percent target ceiling since 2012.
The central bank has fought to soften the sol's losses with
heavy interventions in the local spot markets and tighter limits
on currency derivative operations.
"We feel that given the global conditions we may see
pressure later on as the U.S. starts hiking. That is why we
forecast another hike in December," said Pedro Tuesta, a 4Cast
analyst.
The central bank sounded slightly more optimistic on the
economy's slow recovery from last year's sharp slowdown. It had
cut the interest rate three times in the past year to spur
growth.
"It is estimated that the economy will likely grow at a rate
similar to GDP's potential rate in 2016," the bank said.
The monetary authority said in February that it saw Peru's
potential growth rate at about 5 percent.
The economy expanded by about 3 percent in the second
quarter from a year ago - faster than in previous quarters.
(Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Ken
Wills and Leslie Adler)