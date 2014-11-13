(New throughout, adds details, background and central bank
statement)
LIMA Nov 13 Peru's central bank on Thursday
left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50
percent for the second month straight as expected, but
reiterated its view that economic growth is below potential.
Most analysts polled by Reuters said they expected the
monetary authority to hold the rate steady as the currency slips
and inflation runs slightly above its target ceiling.
The central bank has cut the key rate three times in the
past year as the economy has slowed to its weakest pace since
2009.
"Current and preliminary indicators of economic activity
continue to show growth under its potential," the central bank
said in a statement.
The bank added that temporary supply factors drove prices up
in October, pushing the annual inflation rate to 3.09 percent.
The central bank aims to keep inflation between 1 percent
and 3 percent.
Earlier on Thursday Central Bank President Julio Velarde
said prices would likely fall in November on slipping fuel and
food costs.
Peru's economy is on track to expand by around 3 percent
this year, following rates that tended to top 6 percent amid a
mining boom in the past decade.
The central bank has said it now sees Peru's potential
growth rate, the pace at which the economy can expand without
stoking inflation, at around 5.5 percent.
Earlier this month, the central bank loosened reserve rules
on deposits in soles, a pro-growth policy it has said it prefers
to cutting the key interest rate.
A rate cut would likely further weaken the sol, which is
trading around its weakest level in more than five years.
The central bank has sold $3.4 billion in the local spot
market as the sol has slipped by about 4.75 percent this year.
(Reporting By Lima Newsroom; Editing by Chris Reese and David
Gregorio)