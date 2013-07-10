LIMA, July 10 The chief of Peru's constitutional
court on Wednesday pushed back against President Ollanta Humala
for asking the court to delay a ruling that could force the
government to finally pay billions of dollars in 40-year-old
land reform bonds.
Oscar Urviola, the head of the court, said it was important
to resolve the debt controversy to boost investor confidence.
The government has resisted paying up since the court told it to
do so 12 years ago.
On Tuesday, Humala said in a televised interview that the
court should abstain from ruling on "sensitive" cases like the
land bonds until Congress names new members to the court in
coming weeks.