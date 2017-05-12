LIMA May 12 Peru's economy likely grew by around 0.5 percent in March, the Economy Ministry said in a statement on Friday, noting that the figure was higher than the level of growth expected in "unofficial surveys."

A Reuters poll of nine analysts published Thursday showed median expectations for a contraction of 0.5 percent in March, while a central bank official said on Friday that the economy would post weak but positive growth in March. The government is expected to publish official March growth data on Monday. (Reporting by Marco Aquino; Writing by Luc Cohen; Editing by Leslie Adler)