LIMA Dec 12 Peru's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate at 4 percent on Thursday as expected,
citing inflation cooling to its goal of 2 percent in coming
years but describing the economy as growing slower than its
potential.
Last month the central bank surprised the market by lowering
the interest rate for the first time in more than four years to
counter an economic slowdown.
All but one in 12 analysts polled by Reuters forecast the
central bank would keep the rate the same as it gauges the
impact of last month's 0.25 percent rate cut and waits to see if
stronger growth rates forecast for the fourth quarter pan out.
The economy of Peru - a top exporter of copper, silver and
gold - has slowed this year on weaker mineral prices and softer
demand from major buyers such as China and the United States.
Last year the economy grew by 6.3 percent, one of the
fastest rates in the region, but by 4.88 percent in the first
nine months of 2013.
Aside from the November rate cut, the central bank has
loosened reserve requirements on banks several times this year
to encourage lending.
"The board is attentive to the projection of inflation and
its determinants to consider, if needed, additional easing
measures in instruments of monetary policy," the bank said in a
statement on Thursday.
The central bank said annual inflation - now 2.96 percent,
at the upper limit of its target range of 1 percent to 3 percent
- will likely cool to its goal of 2 percent in 2014 and remain
there over the medium term.
The central bank said the economy has been expanding more
slowly than it can without stoking inflation but that recent
indicators show a global economic recovery is pending, which
should boost exports.
The central bank has said it expects the economy to expand
by 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter and around 5.2 percent or
5.3 percent all of this year.
Peru's potential growth rate has typically been seen at
between 6 percent and 6.5 percent.
Central Bank President Julio Velarde has described current
monetary policy as "between neutral and expansive" as the
slowdown continues.