TREASURIES-Yields edge lower on month-end buying, Trump speech awaited

* Month-end portfolio rebalancing pushes yields lower * Prospect of Trump 9 p.m. ET speech to Congress mitigates move * Treasuries set for best month since last June By Sam Forgione NEW YORK, Feb 28 U.S. Treasury yields edged lower on Tuesday on month-end buying, while investors' wait-and-see approach ahead of an evening speech by U.S. President Donald Trump to the U.S. Congress limited the move. Trump's 9 p.m. ET (0200 GMT Wednesday) speech in the chamber o