DIARY-Top Economic Events to April 27
LIMA Feb 13 Peru's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.0 percent for the third month in a row on Thursday, but said again that the economy has been expanding at a rate below its potential.
TOKYO, March 13 The euro on Monday firmed to its highest level against the dollar since early February, after some European Central Bank policymakers raised the possibility of hiking interest rates before bond purchases end.
TOKYO, March 13 Asian shares rose on Monday, taking their cue from gains on Wall Street after strong U.S. job data, though the mood was cautious as oil prices plunged to 3 1/2-month lows on fresh worries of oversupply.