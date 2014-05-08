CEE MARKETS-Currencies ease ahead of Fed, dinar firms as Serbian central bank meets

* Forint, leu, zloty near multi-month highs ahead of Fed * Regional assets rangebound, trading interest low * Serbian central bank seen holding fire, dinar firms * Ley may be near central bank's tolerance level -analysts By Sandor Peto and Radu-Sorin Marinas BUDAPEST/BUCHAREST, March 14 Central European currencies eased slightly on Tuesday ahead of an expected U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate hike this week, which might make emerging Europe's yields relativ