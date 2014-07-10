BRIEF-Alteryx files for IPO of upto $144.9 mln of class A common stock
LIMA, July 10 Peru's central bank surprised the market by cutting the benchmark interest rate a quarter percent to 3.75 percent on Thursday, citing sluggish economic growth and saying it is not the start of a series of reductions.
All but three out of 14 foreign and local economists polled by Reuters this week said they thought the bank would hold the rate steady on expectations of a stronger economic expansion in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with Community Health Systems' management team regarding Co's business,operations,status of ongoing turnaround strategy
* Zloty touches 7-week low, leu near 9-month low * Polish central bank sees CPI below target until 2019 * Romanian wages surge, concern over deficit By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 13 Central Europe's main currencies traded near multi-month lows on Monday after monetary policy expectations turned more hawkish both in the United States and the euro zone last week. That contrasts with the loose monetary policy outlook in some of the region's main economies.