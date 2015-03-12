HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 24 at 2:05 P.M. EDT/1805 GMT
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
LIMA, March 12 Peru's central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Thursday as the local sol currency trades near a six-year low and economic growth remains below its potential. (Reporting By Mitra Taj. Editing by Andre Grenon)
March 24 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Friday:
* Vote on U.S. healthcare reform bill set for 3:30 p.m. (1930 GMT)