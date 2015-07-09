BRIEF-Tandem Diabetes reports public offering of 18 mln shares
* Tandem Diabetes care announces pricing of underwritten public offering of common stock
LIMA, July 9 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 3.25 percent for the sixth month in a row on Thursday as widely expected amid slow growth, high inflation and a weakening currency. (Reporting by Mitra Taj; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Futures up: Dow 16 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 8 pts (Adds details, comments, updates prices)