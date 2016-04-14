China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LIMA, April 14 Peru's central bank left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25 percent for a second straight month on Thursday after cooler inflation and a stronger currency eased pressure for additional tightening.
Ten out of 14 economists polled by Reuters had forecast a rate hold this month after three consecutive hikes December through February. (Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Leslie Adler)
VALLETTA, April 8 Italy's draft additional measures to meet European Union's fiscal targets this year are likely to be in line with EU requests, the EU commission vice president said on Saturday.