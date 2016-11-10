LIMA Nov 10 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the ninth month in a row as expected on Thursday, reiterating that it expects inflation to cool to about 3 percent by year end.

All 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate hold, which followed a spike in the annual inflation rate to 3.41 percent last month. The central bank aims to keep the interest rate between 1 and 3 percent. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)