DIARY - Today in Washington - Jan 26
0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues Advance Economic Indicators Report for December.
LIMA Nov 10 Peru's central bank held the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the ninth month in a row as expected on Thursday, reiterating that it expects inflation to cool to about 3 percent by year end.
All 12 economists polled by Reuters had forecast the rate hold, which followed a spike in the annual inflation rate to 3.41 percent last month. The central bank aims to keep the interest rate between 1 and 3 percent. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)
0830/1330: The Commerce Dept. issues Advance Economic Indicators Report for December.
MEXICO CITY, Jan 25 Mexico's peso strengthened to its highest level against the dollar in three weeks on Wednesday as U.S. President Donald Trump said the country's economic future was important to the United States even as he forged ahead with plans for a new border wall.