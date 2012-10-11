LIMA Oct 11 Peru's central bank held its
benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for
the 17th straight month on Thursday, betting inflation will cool
to within its target range in the next few months.
All 13 economists surveyed by Reuters forecast the rate
would be held steady as the central bank expects supply shocks
to retreat. This will allow inflation to slow to within its 1
percent to 3 percent target range in the near term, even as the
economy heads toward a 6 percent expansion this year on strong
domestic demand.
"This decision recognizes the divergence of inflation due to
temporary supply factors, internal growth near its potential,
and uncertain external markets," it said in a statement.
But the central bank appeared slightly less confident when
it said inflation would be within target "in the coming months,"
a less precise timeline than previously provided. On other
occasions it has said the target would be met by year end.
September inflation grew 0.54 percent, higher than in
August, because of a seasonal spike in prices for locally grown
foods on the heels of external prices shocks earlier this year.
Inflation in the 12 months through September was 3.74 percent.
"In September, unfavorable local supply conditions for
perishables like potato and some citrus fruits continued to
affect inflation," it said. "Despite these factors, the gradual
convergence of inflation to the target range in the coming
months is estimated."
It also warned about a weak global economy.
"Some current and advanced indicators of activity show that
the growth of the economy has stabilized around its long-run
sustainable level ... on the other hand there is increased
uncertainty about the growth rate of the global economy," its
statement said.
Peru's potential growth rate, the maximum rate the economy
can expand without provoking excessive inflation, is normally
seen around 6 percent or 6.5 percent.
The central bank has described its current monetary stance
as slightly tighter than neutral. It has raised bank reserve
requirements three times this year to discourage speculative
capital inflows as the local currency trades near its strongest
level in more than 15 years.
The country is a top exporter of minerals, which drive 60
percent of its international shipments. But exports have slumped
in recent months and a domestic construction and consumption
boom is now leading expansion.