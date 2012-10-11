LIMA Oct 11 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 17th straight month on Thursday, betting inflation will cool to within its target range in the next few months.

All 13 economists surveyed by Reuters forecast the rate would be held steady as the central bank expects supply shocks to retreat. This will allow inflation to slow to within its 1 percent to 3 percent target range in the near term, even as the economy heads toward a 6 percent expansion this year on strong domestic demand.

"This decision recognizes the divergence of inflation due to temporary supply factors, internal growth near its potential, and uncertain external markets," it said in a statement.

But the central bank appeared slightly less confident when it said inflation would be within target "in the coming months," a less precise timeline than previously provided. On other occasions it has said the target would be met by year end.

September inflation grew 0.54 percent, higher than in August, because of a seasonal spike in prices for locally grown foods on the heels of external prices shocks earlier this year. Inflation in the 12 months through September was 3.74 percent.

"In September, unfavorable local supply conditions for perishables like potato and some citrus fruits continued to affect inflation," it said. "Despite these factors, the gradual convergence of inflation to the target range in the coming months is estimated."

It also warned about a weak global economy.

"Some current and advanced indicators of activity show that the growth of the economy has stabilized around its long-run sustainable level ... on the other hand there is increased uncertainty about the growth rate of the global economy," its statement said.

Peru's potential growth rate, the maximum rate the economy can expand without provoking excessive inflation, is normally seen around 6 percent or 6.5 percent.

The central bank has described its current monetary stance as slightly tighter than neutral. It has raised bank reserve requirements three times this year to discourage speculative capital inflows as the local currency trades near its strongest level in more than 15 years.

The country is a top exporter of minerals, which drive 60 percent of its international shipments. But exports have slumped in recent months and a domestic construction and consumption boom is now leading expansion.