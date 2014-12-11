(New throughout, adds quote from central bank, context)
LIMA Dec 11 Peru's central bank on Thursday
left the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50
percent for the third month in a row as widely expected because
the economy is still growing below its potential.
Most analysts polled by Reuters said they expected the
monetary authority to hold the rate steady as the currency slips
and the economy shows signs of strengthening.
The central bank noted volatility in currency markets and
the global oil slump, among other factors, for its decision this
month.
"Lower international oil prices have started to gradually
move into the domestic market," the central bank said in a
statement.
But forecasts for economic activity still point to weak
growth, the bank added.
The central bank now sees the potential growth rate, the
pace at which the economy can expand without stoking inflation,
at about 5.5 percent.
Consumer prices in Peru fell 0.15 percent in November as the
annual rate remained slightly above the central bank's 1-3
percent target range.
The central bank has cut the benchmark interest rate twice
this year as the economy has slowed to its weakest pace since
2009 on tumbling mineral exports and slipping private
investment.
Last week, Central Bank President Julio Velarde told Reuters
he saw more room for monetary expansion in the months ahead.
In September, the economy grew 2.7 percent from the same
month a year earlier, the strongest monthly expansion since
March but still well below surging rates in previous years.
The central bank now expects Peru's economy to expand by
between 2.6 percent and 3 percent this year, following rates
that tended to top 6 percent during a mining boom in the past
decade.
Earlier this month, the central bank loosened reserve rules
on deposits in soles, a pro-growth policy it has said it prefers
to cutting the key interest rate.
A rate cut would likely further weaken the sol, which is
trading at its weakest level in more than five years.
