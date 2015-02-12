(Adds context, details)
LIMA Feb 12 Peru's central bank left the
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.25 percent on Thursday as
the local sol currency trades around a nearly six-year low and
economic growth remains slow.
The bank had lowered the key rate by 25 basis points in
January to encourage economic growth, in its third reduction
since July.
A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had forecast the
central bank would hold the rate steady to avoid prompting a
steeper slide in the sol .
Central Bank President Julio Velarde shrugged off worries
about economic growth last week and told Reuters he did not see
the need for "very aggressive monetary easing."
The central bank reiterated in a statement that economic
growth remains below its potential rate and that it expects
inflation to slow to its goal of 2 percent this year.
(Reporting by Mitra Taj and Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie
Adler)