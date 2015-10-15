(Adds context, background)
LIMA Oct 15 Peru's central bank held the
benchmark interest rate unchanged at 3.50 percent
as widely expected on Thursday after hiking it last month to
tame currency-driven inflation.
All 14 economists polled by Reuters had forecast a hold
after inflation eased and pressures on the exchange rate let up
in the past month.
The central bank reiterated that it would continue to
closely watch inflation to determine if another rate hike was
needed.
Central Bank President Julio Velarde said last week that he
did not see the need for additional tightening in the near term.
Inflation in September cooled to 3.90 percent, though it
remained above the central bank's 1 percent to 3 percent target
range.
Peru's central bank was the first among regional central
banks to raise interest rates this year to ease inflation fueled
by the currency's depreciation against the dollar.
Colombia and Chile have since also raised borrowing costs.
