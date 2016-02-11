LIMA Feb 11 Peru's central bank raised the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points for the third straight month on Thursday, citing above-target inflation expectations that threaten to further quicken price increases.

A majority of analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a hike to 4.25 percent, which followed the annual inflation rate's rise to a fresh four-year high. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Chris Reese)