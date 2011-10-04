WHAT: Peru interest rate decision
WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 6, around 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT)
OUTCOME: 13 of 14 analysts see rate steady at 4.25 percent
REUTERS FORECAST: Economists polled by Reuters expect
Peru's central bank to hold the benchmark interest rate steady
at 4.25 percent for the fifth straight month on Thursday as a
global economic slowdown is tempered by higher inflation.
Of the economists at 14 banks surveyed, 13 said the rate
will be maintained while Barclays Capital predicted a 25 basis
point cut to 4.0 percent.
The central bank added a sentence to its last policy
statement implying it would cut the benchmark if the global
economic outlook deteriorated. But Central Bank President Julio
Velarde said in New York on Sept. 21 he saw no need to change
monetary policy. For details, see [ID:nS1E78K1LX]
Though September inflation was a higher-than-expected 0.33
percent, which put annual inflation outside the central bank's
1 to 3 percent target at 3.73 percent, Velarde said on Tuesday
that consumer prices were not a near-term worry.
[ID:nN1E7931AE]
Peru's economy is expected to grow around 6 percent in 2011
compared with the blistering 8.8 percent rate seen in 2010.
MARKET IMPACT: Seen minimal. A higher or lower interest
rate could boost or decrease the demand for Peru's currency,
the sol, but the sol has weakened in recent weeks along with
other emerging market currencies as investors shed risk on
worries over the global economy and Europe's ability to resolve
its debt crisis. The sol PEN=PE weakened 1.6 percent in
September, spurring the central bank to action. The bank has
sold $613 million on the local spot market since September in a
bid to limit volatility that hurts businesses and consumers.
Half of all deposits are made in dollars in Peru.
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by
Leslie Adler)