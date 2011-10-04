WHAT: Peru interest rate decision

WHEN: Thursday, Oct. 6, around 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT)

OUTCOME: 13 of 14 analysts see rate steady at 4.25 percent

REUTERS FORECAST: Economists polled by Reuters expect Peru's central bank to hold the benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the fifth straight month on Thursday as a global economic slowdown is tempered by higher inflation.

Of the economists at 14 banks surveyed, 13 said the rate will be maintained while Barclays Capital predicted a 25 basis point cut to 4.0 percent.

The central bank added a sentence to its last policy statement implying it would cut the benchmark if the global economic outlook deteriorated. But Central Bank President Julio Velarde said in New York on Sept. 21 he saw no need to change monetary policy. For details, see [ID:nS1E78K1LX]

Though September inflation was a higher-than-expected 0.33 percent, which put annual inflation outside the central bank's 1 to 3 percent target at 3.73 percent, Velarde said on Tuesday that consumer prices were not a near-term worry. [ID:nN1E7931AE]

Peru's economy is expected to grow around 6 percent in 2011 compared with the blistering 8.8 percent rate seen in 2010.

MARKET IMPACT: Seen minimal. A higher or lower interest rate could boost or decrease the demand for Peru's currency, the sol, but the sol has weakened in recent weeks along with other emerging market currencies as investors shed risk on worries over the global economy and Europe's ability to resolve its debt crisis. The sol PEN=PE weakened 1.6 percent in September, spurring the central bank to action. The bank has sold $613 million on the local spot market since September in a bid to limit volatility that hurts businesses and consumers. Half of all deposits are made in dollars in Peru. (Reporting by Ursula Scollo and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Leslie Adler)