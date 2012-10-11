LIMA Oct 11 Peru's central bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the 17th straight month on Thursday, betting inflation will cool to within its target range in the next few months.

All 13 economists surveyed by Reuters had predicted the rate would again be kept unchanged as the central bank expects external price shocks to retreat, allowing inflation to slow to within the ceiling of its 1-3 percent target range in the near term, even as the economy heads toward a 6 percent expansion this year.

The central bank on Thursday said inflation would be within target "in the coming months," a less precise timeline than previously provided. On other occasions it said the target would be met by year end.