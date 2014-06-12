LIMA, June 11 Peru's President Ollanta Humala said on Wednesday that he will soon send Congress a package of reforms to stimulate slowing economic growth that will include changes to the tax system.

Humala offered few details on the measures but said they would also cut red tape and generally encourage investments in mining, energy and other sectors.

His announcement comes ahead of the release of economic growth figures in April that the government and central bank have said would likely be weak.

Over the past year the Andean country's economy has slowed down from growth rates topping 6 percent, mainly because of lower prices and softer demand for its mineral exports.

Humala announced economic reforms more than a year ago when the economy first showed signs of mellowing, but the local business community has continued to complain about red tape.

"The measures...represent a new stage of reforms that we've been implementing to speed up investments," Humala said late on Wednesday at a televised business event.

On Monday his finance minister said that the government was lowering its previous estimate of a 5.7 percent expansion this year to a new unspecified figure. (Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)