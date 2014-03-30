BRIEF-Rongan Property to cut stake in edu investment management unit to 25 pct from 75 pct
* Says the co to cut stake in Ningbo-based edu investment management unit to 25 percent from 75 percent
LIMA, March 30 Peru's central bank will lower reserve requirements for bank accounts denominated in the sol currency to 12 percent from the previous 12.5 percent as part of a drive to stimulate lending.
The new rules go into effect from April 1, the bank said in a statement on Sunday. It is the fifth month in a row that the bank has lowered the rate in this way.
The measure should inject around 500 million Peruvian sols ($178 million) into the local financial system.
Reserve requirements are the percentage of deposits financial institutions such as banks have to maintain in cash in their vaults or in accounts with the central bank.
Peru's economy expanded just over 5 percent last year, its slowest rate of growth in four years. ($1 = 2.8105 Peruvian sols) (Reporting by Marco Aquino, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Says it completes sale of a property for 240 million yen on March 22
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/TAIPEI, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has published China-based Far East Horizon Limited's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Short-Term IDR of 'F3'. The Outlook is Stable. Far East Horizon is the fifth-largest leasing company overall and among the largest independent leasing companies in China by assets. It has a market share of about 3% of the leasing market in China. Far East Horizon's major shar