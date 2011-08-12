* Peru has more reserves than it did during 2008 crisis
* Cenbank held interest rate due to slowing global economy
LIMA Aug 12 Peru has more than $47 billion in
reserves it could access in case of a new global financial
crisis, the central bank said on Friday.
The bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25
percent for the third consecutive month on Thursday on concerns
the global economy could slide back into recession.
Peru counts on more resources than it had during the 2008
global financial crisis, when it had $37 billion in reserves
available, said Adrian Armas, the central bank's research
director.
"We have more than $47 billion in reserves ready to be
activated and the central bank will be attentive to the
turbulence abroad," Armas said during a conference call.
In its monetary policy statement, the central bank cited
Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United State's long-term
credit rating, which triggered a sell-off on global markets on
Monday. Then, Peru's currency PEN=PE weakened 0.4 percent and
the benchmark stock index .IGRA fell 7 percent.
As Armas spoke, South American finance ministers were
meeting in Buenos Aires to discuss measures the region could
take to ward off fallout from a looming debt crisis in Europe
and a possible double-dip recession in the United States, a top
regional trading partner. For more, see: [ID:nN1E77B0K9]
Peru weathered the 2008 crisis better than some of its
Latin American neighbors due to a government stimulus plan and
expansive monetary policy.
(Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Dan Grebler)