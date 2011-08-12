* Peru has more reserves than it did during 2008 crisis * Cenbank held interest rate due to slowing global economy

LIMA Aug 12 Peru has more than $47 billion in reserves it could access in case of a new global financial crisis, the central bank said on Friday.

The bank held its benchmark interest rate steady at 4.25 percent for the third consecutive month on Thursday on concerns the global economy could slide back into recession.

Peru counts on more resources than it had during the 2008 global financial crisis, when it had $37 billion in reserves available, said Adrian Armas, the central bank's research director.

"We have more than $47 billion in reserves ready to be activated and the central bank will be attentive to the turbulence abroad," Armas said during a conference call.

In its monetary policy statement, the central bank cited Standard & Poor's downgrade of the United State's long-term credit rating, which triggered a sell-off on global markets on Monday. Then, Peru's currency PEN=PE weakened 0.4 percent and the benchmark stock index .IGRA fell 7 percent.

As Armas spoke, South American finance ministers were meeting in Buenos Aires to discuss measures the region could take to ward off fallout from a looming debt crisis in Europe and a possible double-dip recession in the United States, a top regional trading partner. For more, see: [ID:nN1E77B0K9]

Peru weathered the 2008 crisis better than some of its Latin American neighbors due to a government stimulus plan and expansive monetary policy. (Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Editing by Dan Grebler)