LIMA, March 16 Peru's finance minister will meet
with 50 fixed-income investors in the US and UK this week, part
of a bid to promote the economy ahead of a potential sovereign
bond issue, the government said on Monday.
The finance ministry said in a statement that the meetings,
part of its "non-deal roadshow" on March 16-19, would emphasize
the pros of investing in Peruvian bonds but would not
necessarily result in any sales.
Finance Minister Alonso Segura will meet top investors in
New York, Los Angeles, Boston and London, his ministry said.
IFR reported last week that Peru had hired BBVA, Deutsche
Bank and Morgan Stanley to arrange the meetings.
Peru, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, issued about $3 billion in
government bonds in October, mainly to extend the maturity of
its existing debt.
Peru's mining-fueled economy slowed sharply from growth
rates that topped 6 percent during the previous decade to expand
by 2.35 percent in 2014. An expected economic recovery has
remained elusive.
