(Corrects to show 2016 budget will be 6 pct higher than this year's budget, not requesting extra spending in 2015)

LIMA Aug 31 Peru raised its 2015 fiscal deficit forecast to 2.7 percent of gross domestic product on Monday from a previous estimate of 2.0 percent, a budget bill presented to Congress showed.

President Ollanta Humala on Monday asked Congress to approve a 2016 budget that would be 6 percent higher than this year's budget to help boost a fragile economic recovery.

Peru revised its economic growth forecast for 2015 lower to 3 percent on Monday. (Reporting By Marco Aquino; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)