LIMA Nov 6 Peru's government introduced a new economic reform package on Thursday that aims to streamline environmental permits and boost short-term public spending by $550 million, its latest bid to ward off an extended slowdown.

President Ollanta Humala has already proposed several measures over the past year to spur economic growth that has slowed sharply to one of the weakest rates in the past decade.

Humala will now ask Congress to green-light a new legislative proposal that rolls various environmental permits into one and allows for approved impact studies to be shared, Finance Minister Alonso Segura said on Thursday.

Segura said the new system would shave three and a half years off the total waiting time from the current process in Peru, a global minerals exporter with more than $57 billion in mining investments lined up for coming years.

Penalties for public officials and automatic approvals would be triggered if permitting deadlines are not met, Segura added.

The government on Thursday approved 1.6 billion soles ($546 million) in extra public spending, including funds for school renovations, social programs and bigger Christmas bonuses for public employees, according to an executive decree.

The entire stimulus will be spent within six months, Segura said.

"These measures have teeth and are going to have a concrete impact," Segura told reporters at a press conference.

Segura said growth has already been bouncing back since touching bottom with a 0.3 percent year-on-year expansion in June, the weakest rate since the global financial crisis.

But Peru might end the year with an even smaller expansion than the 3-percent-or-higher figure Segura last said he expected.

"At this point we think that it could be a little less than 3 percent," Segura said, adding, "what's relevant is not the 2014 growth rate but the speed of recovery."

The economy grew 2.75 percent in the first eight months of 2014 from the same period last year.

The government's new reform package slashes import duties to boost industrial activity and aims to simplify bureaucratic procedures more broadly.

Despite several bids to cut red tape over the past year, global miners and the local business community still complain that excessive permitting is holding up investments.

Peru is a top global producer of copper, silver and gold.

After a decade-long mining boom, its economy has slowed sharply this year on lower mineral prices, softer demand for metals from China and ebbing investment from global miners.

Andean neighbor Chile, which is also suffering from a slowdown sparked by a fall in mining investment, has announced similar reforms in recent weeks.

